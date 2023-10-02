S.C. leaders work to make sure rural areas reap economic rewards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina is in the middle of an economic development boom as companies vow to spend billions in capital investment and create thousands of new jobs.

Many of the big players – from BMW to Redwood Materials to Scout Motors – are bringing their dollars and their jobs to South Carolina’s more populated areas.

So the state is taking steps to make sure rural counties don’t get left behind.

Around 15% of South Carolinians live in rural areas.

For South Carolina as a whole to thrive – state leaders say these counties need to be part of the picture.

“Rural counties have to be, and the whole state needs to be involved,” Gov, Henry McMaster said.

Last week, McMaster took part in a shovel ceremony for Latitude Corp’s future metal manufacturing facility in Clarendon County.

Clarendon County is classified as a Tier III county by the South Carolina Department of Revenue – which designates all 46 counties within four tiers, based on their unemployment rates and per capita income.

These Tier III and IV counties have weaker economies – and are typically in more rural areas.

Companies that relocate in these counties can receive tax credits based on how many jobs they create. The tax credits can be more than 15 times greater than what they’d be eligible for in more urban areas with stronger economies.

Incentive grants from the state can be larger in these counties, too.

“I think the incentives can be important in some cases. But the site itself, whether it’s ready to be developed very quickly or not, whether they’re looking specifically for a building, or what sized building they’re looking for, closeness to highway, closeness to railroads, utilities — these are all factors that come into consideration,” South Carolina Commerce Secretary Harry Lightsey.

In the past five years, the South Carolina Department of Commerce says the number of jobs in Tier III and IV counties has increased by more than 30%. And more than $2 billion dollars in capital investment and more than 6,000 jobs have been announced in just the past two years.

Lightsey points to two key areas where the state has targeted federal dollars recently – broadband connectivity and rural water and sewer infrastructure.

For example, Bamberg County in the past month has gotten grants to boost broadband internet access and upgrade water and sewer systems .

For many companies – these are essentials for them to relocate.

“Those are all things that lay a strong predicate for economic development and growth,” he said.

Lightsey says the state also works with rural counties to prepare them for economic growth – and to train workers for upcoming jobs – through a program spearheaded by technical colleges.

That’s what brought Latitude Corp. to Clarendon County – and along with it $29 million in investment and 200 new jobs – a county record.

“The readySC program, which recruits and trains workers, convinced us that South Carolina was the right state for our business investment,” said Tom Verbos, president of Latitude Corp.

