Progress, performance land local schools on notable Ga. lists

By Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several local schools are on the Georgia Department of Education’s lists of Title I Distinguished and Reward Schools, which were released Monday.

The Distinguished Schools designation recognizes the highest-performing Title I schools in Georgia, while the Reward Schools designation recognizes Title I schools making the most significant improvements.

Distinguished Schools are among the highest-performing 5% of Title I Schoolwide and Title I Targeted Assistance schools based on the combined ELA and math content mastery scores from the statewide assessments of the most recent year.

Reward Schools are among the greatest-improving 5% of Title I Schoolwide and Title I Targeted Assistance schools when comparing the content mastery scores from the most recent two years of statewide assessments.

Locally, the Distinguished Schools include:

  • Columbia County: Euchee Creek Elementary School, Martinez Elementary School
  • Richmond County: Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School, Walker Traditional Elementary School, A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School

The Reward Schools include:

  • Columbia County: Martinez Elementary School
  • Lincoln County: Lincoln County High School
  • McDuffie County: Maxwell Elementary School, Thomson Elementary School
  • Richmond County: Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School
  • Wilkes County: Washington-Wilkes Primary School

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

