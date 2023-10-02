Progress, performance land local schools on notable Ga. lists
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several local schools are on the Georgia Department of Education’s lists of Title I Distinguished and Reward Schools, which were released Monday.
The Distinguished Schools designation recognizes the highest-performing Title I schools in Georgia, while the Reward Schools designation recognizes Title I schools making the most significant improvements.
Distinguished Schools are among the highest-performing 5% of Title I Schoolwide and Title I Targeted Assistance schools based on the combined ELA and math content mastery scores from the statewide assessments of the most recent year.
Reward Schools are among the greatest-improving 5% of Title I Schoolwide and Title I Targeted Assistance schools when comparing the content mastery scores from the most recent two years of statewide assessments.
Locally, the Distinguished Schools include:
- Columbia County: Euchee Creek Elementary School, Martinez Elementary School
- Richmond County: Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School, Walker Traditional Elementary School, A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School
The Reward Schools include:
- Columbia County: Martinez Elementary School
- Lincoln County: Lincoln County High School
- McDuffie County: Maxwell Elementary School, Thomson Elementary School
- Richmond County: Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School
- Wilkes County: Washington-Wilkes Primary School
