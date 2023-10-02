More grants to fund water, sewer upgrades in Bamberg County

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bamberg County officials are celebrating the millions of dollars in grants they’ve received to improve water quality.

The grants are among 216 totaling more than $1.3 billion awarded by the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority for water and wastewater projects across the state.

The Bamberg Board of Public Works was awarded a Community Impact Grant for nearly $8.5 million, a Regional Impact Grant for almost $3.7 million and a separate grant for $500,000.

The money will fund three projects:

Bridge Street sewer rehabilitation: Repairs and replacement of sewer mains, reducing the infiltration of ground and rainwater in the sewers.

Wastewater treatment plant: Upgrade equipment and implement more efficient plant techniques to reduce maintenance and improve environmental impact.

Water line expansion to the Family Circle community: Provide clean drinking water and fire protection capabilities for a positive impact on 75 homes.

The water line extension will help address a long-term problem for some county residents.

For over a decade, residents complained of smelly, brown well water which stained their clothing and damaged appliances. Tests showed the wells had high levels of iron.

Giving them access to county water should help deal with that issue.

The Regional Impact Grant will help Bamberg County connect to the Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities system with the goal of improving long-term sustainability.

Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston thanked the Bamberg Board of Public Works for not saying “no’' to the partnership with Bamberg County and other local entities.

“The local public utility boards are the engine to economic, industrial, infrastructural, and business growth … and paramount to growing Bamberg’s tax base, which will inadvertently lower taxes for Bamberg County citizens,” he said.

The announcement comes on the heels of some other key grants for Bamberg County in the past month:

