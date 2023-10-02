MIRACLE MONDAY: Boy’s health fight inspires help for others

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One local couple has made it their mission to help families impacted by pediatric cancer and special needs.

Not only do they support them financially; they form relationships so that others know they are not alone in the fight against cancer.

They’re making a difference all in the memory of their 4-year-old son through a nonprofit organization, All in for Miller.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Miller was 17 months old when he was diagnosed with cancer.

It’s something his mom, Alanda Grover, says no parent wants to hear.

“The only thing that I could come up to at that particular time and look at the doctor and say was, ‘That’s my baby and do whatever you can to help him,’” she said.

From that point on, the Grovers’ lives were changed. Their baby boy who loved Mickey Mouse, trucks, music and playing with his two sisters would have brain surgery and undergo treatments in Augusta, Atlanta and Houston.

“Everyone’s path when you go down this path is completely different,” said Alanda Grover. “It doesn’t matter what your diagnosis is. Miller and I lived inside of a hospital for a year.”

Miller was released from the hospital and completed treatment in May 2015. Sadly, in January of 2017, the same tumor that Miller was diagnosed with before, returned. Miller had another surgery and his parents received results that they feared.

“It came back that his tumor was malignant and at that time, there wasn’t really a whole lot they could do,” said Alanda Grover. “So we came home and we were admitted into hospice here, and Miller lost his battle in April of 2017.”

Miller gained his angel wings at 4 years old and in May 2018, the All in for Miller Foundation was created. Alanda said she left a full-time job to be with her son while he received treatment, which is something not everyone is able to do. That’s where the foundation steps in to help.

“I watched kids sit in rooms and go through treatment by themselves because a parent wasn’t able to walk away from a job,” she said. “They had to support their family so they could get the treatment they needed, and it was heartbreaking.”

The foundation has raised money through selling gold bows to raise awareness about pediatric cancer as well as hosting the All in for Miller Golf Tournament each year.

In 2020, they raised about $40,000 through the event.

“I love meeting the families,” said Alanda Grover. “I love helping. I love hearing their stories, but to know that his life was cut too short, that it’s helping others, there’s no words.”

The foundation has been able to help around 20 families impacted by pediatric cancer since 2018.

The Grovers’ work closely with the Children’s Hospital in finding local families who need support.

The All in for Miller Golf Tournament is at the end of this month and will be the largest turnout for the event thus far. Registration is closed, but if you want to learn more about the All in for Miller Foundation and support the cause, you can head to its website: https://allinformiller.org.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.