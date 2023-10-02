MCG students offer free skin care clinic starting today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A group of dermatology residents at the Medical College of Georgia are opening a new dermatology clinic for underinsured and underserved patients.

Many people think dermatology is for the privileged. Often, skin care is an afterthought behind primary care, dental care and others.

But your skin is the largest organ in the body.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer, and the most preventable one. In addition, the condition of your skin can provide information about your overall health.

A group of medical students at the Medical College of Georgia developed the Augusta Free Derm Clinic to provide care to patients who may not otherwise be able to afford it.

The clinic is currently being held from 5:30-8 p.m. on the first Monday every other month, beginning this Monda. It will be held at Centro Medico, 904 Merry St.

Patients who are eligible for treatment do not have insurance that covers dermatology and fall below 200% of the federal poverty guideline.

Services include a free annual bodily screening exam, biopsies in some circumstances, examining spot concerns, evaluation of rashes, and prescriptions.

To schedule an appointment, call 706-828-1718 or email thefreedermatologyclinic@gmail.com.

