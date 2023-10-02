Johnston 17-year-old attempted murder suspect arrested

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 17-year-old has been arrested after being accused of attempted murder, according to jail records.

Kentavis Jackson, 17, was arrested on Sunday and charged with four counts of assault and attempted murder, according to jail records.

We have contacted the Aiken Department of Public Safety to learn more about the incident.

