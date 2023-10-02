Submit Photos/Videos
Johnston 17-year-old attempted murder suspect arrested

Kentavis Jackson
Kentavis Jackson(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 17-year-old has been arrested after being accused of attempted murder, according to jail records.

Kentavis Jackson, 17, was arrested on Sunday and charged with four counts of assault and attempted murder, according to jail records.

MORE | Aiken attempted murder suspect arrested nearly 2 months later

We have contacted the Aiken Department of Public Safety to learn more about the incident.

