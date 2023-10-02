Submit Photos/Videos
How tourism and events keep Augusta’s economy pumping

By Taylor Martin
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Visitors and tourism continue to have a major impact on Augusta’s economy, from events large to small.

While the Masters Tournament is undoubtedly the biggest economic driver, plenty of other events contribute year-round, as guests book hotel rooms, dine and shop while they’re in town.

The recent Ironman 70.3 Augusta triathlon was expected by organizers to have an economic impact of $8 million to $10 million.

That’s from a one-day event that brought nearly 8,000 people to town.

The 2023 Military World Softball Tournament that just ended Sunday was expected to bring 3,500 people to Augusta have a $3.35 million economic impact, according to Destination Augusta, the local tourism bureau.

Just events for the rest of October will bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to projections from Destination Augusta.

Here’s a look at events for the rest of the month and their projected impact:

EventDatesAttendanceEconomic impact
B-sides Augusta information security conferenceOct. 2-71,000$491,478.97
2023 Land Development ConferenceOct. 3-6350$311,728.77
Stolkin Shriners Temple 22 – Stolkin Joint Ball ‘23Oct. 6-8500$168,662.28
Together Georgia Provider Alliance
Conference on Children and Families		Oct. 10-14500$456,836.23
Georgia State AFL CIO Annual ConventionOct. 15-20200$225,897.13
Georgia Federation of Republican WomenOct. 19-21125$49,495.47
70th Georgia State Pre-Paid ConventionOct. 10-22300$152,997.48
Georgia State 2023 DCA Fall ConferenceOct. 24-26200$181,683.41
Georgia School Counselor AssociationOct. 30-Nov. 3900$74,000.63

