How tourism and events keep Augusta’s economy pumping

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Visitors and tourism continue to have a major impact on Augusta’s economy, from events large to small.

While the Masters Tournament is undoubtedly the biggest economic driver, plenty of other events contribute year-round, as guests book hotel rooms, dine and shop while they’re in town.

The recent Ironman 70.3 Augusta triathlon was expected by organizers to have an economic impact of $8 million to $10 million.

That’s from a one-day event that brought nearly 8,000 people to town.

The 2023 Military World Softball Tournament that just ended Sunday was expected to bring 3,500 people to Augusta have a $3.35 million economic impact, according to Destination Augusta, the local tourism bureau.

Just events for the rest of October will bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to projections from Destination Augusta.

Here’s a look at events for the rest of the month and their projected impact:

Event Dates Attendance Economic impact B-sides Augusta information security conference Oct. 2-7 1,000 $491,478.97 2023 Land Development Conference Oct. 3-6 350 $311,728.77 Stolkin Shriners Temple 22 – Stolkin Joint Ball ‘23 Oct. 6-8 500 $168,662.28 Together Georgia Provider Alliance

Conference on Children and Families Oct. 10-14 500 $456,836.23 Georgia State AFL CIO Annual Convention Oct. 15-20 200 $225,897.13 Georgia Federation of Republican Women Oct. 19-21 125 $49,495.47 70th Georgia State Pre-Paid Convention Oct. 10-22 300 $152,997.48 Georgia State 2023 DCA Fall Conference Oct. 24-26 200 $181,683.41 Georgia School Counselor Association Oct. 30-Nov. 3 900 $74,000.63

