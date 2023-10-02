Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

How Augusta airport is raising funds to support breast cancer

(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the sixth annual Field of Pink display.

Pink flags will be placed around the airport entrance sign to honor those who have fought the breast cancer battle.

You can purchase pink flags through Oct. 29 for $1 at the airport Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MORE | MCG students offer free skin care clinic starting today

All proceeds go to the Piedmont Augusta Foundation’s Miracle Mile Walk.

“Routine screening mammography is the gold standard for early detection, and we believe all women should have access to these lifesaving screenings,” said Laurie Ott, President of the Piedmont Augusta Foundation. ”100% of the proceeds from the Miracle Mile Walk stays local to help fund mammograms for under and uninsured women. Piedmont Augusta Foundation appreciates Augusta Regional Airport’s continued support!”

MORE | 2023 Walk to end Alzheimer’s raises over $53K

“We are very honored to once again support the Field of Pink Campaign,” said Herbert L. Judon, Jr., Augusta Regional Airport Executive Director. “These pink flags represent a constant reminder of the individuals, families, and healthcare workers on the frontlines battling breast cancer.”

Email foundation@piedmont.org or call 706-667-0030 for more information about the Miracle Mile Walk.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is recovering after being stabbed around 10:40 a.m., Saturday September 30, according to...
Man sent to hospital after stabbing on Broad Street
Correctional Officer Robert Clark was assaulted by inmate Layton Lester at Smith State Prison...
Correctional officer killed by inmate at Smith State Prison
Amber Alert canceled for missing baby, mom in Atlanta
An accident is blocking traffic on I-20 Eastbound over Washington Road
4-car accident blocks traffic on I-20 eastbound
Multiple non-profits coordinated together under GAP Ministries Augusta
‘Take Up the Cause’ helps Augusta nonprofits coordinate

Latest News

Georgia-Carolina State Fair
Georgia-Carolina State Fair is ready to mark 100 years
More grants to fund water, sewer upgrades in Bamberg County
First Alert Weather Extra: Flooding in NYC, heat cancels big race
2023 Walk to end Alzheimer’s raises over $53K
2023 Walk to end Alzheimer’s raises over $53K