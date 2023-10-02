How Augusta airport is raising funds to support breast cancer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Regional Airport supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the sixth annual Field of Pink display.

Pink flags will be placed around the airport entrance sign to honor those who have fought the breast cancer battle.

You can purchase pink flags through Oct. 29 for $1 at the airport Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All proceeds go to the Piedmont Augusta Foundation’s Miracle Mile Walk.

“Routine screening mammography is the gold standard for early detection, and we believe all women should have access to these lifesaving screenings,” said Laurie Ott, President of the Piedmont Augusta Foundation. ”100% of the proceeds from the Miracle Mile Walk stays local to help fund mammograms for under and uninsured women. Piedmont Augusta Foundation appreciates Augusta Regional Airport’s continued support!”

“We are very honored to once again support the Field of Pink Campaign,” said Herbert L. Judon, Jr., Augusta Regional Airport Executive Director. “These pink flags represent a constant reminder of the individuals, families, and healthcare workers on the frontlines battling breast cancer.”

Email foundation@piedmont.org or call 706-667-0030 for more information about the Miracle Mile Walk.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.