Here’s what latest crime data shows for Augusta University

Every year, Augusta University releases a yearly report detailing security and fire safety. We now have our hands on data for 2022.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every year, Augusta University releases a yearly report detailing security and fire safety.

We now have our hands on data for 2022.

In the report, data is compared to the previous two years for context.

For things like murder and manslaughter, there have been no cases all three years.

There were also no rape, robbery or motor vehicle theft cases last year.

There were seven domestic violence situations.

But the university saw a drop in both dating violence and stalking cases.

The report also says there have been no fire-related incidents in three years.

READ THE FULL REPORT:

