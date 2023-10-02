Georgia-Carolina State Fair is ready to mark 100 years

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia-Carolina State Fair will be celebrating 100 years when it opens in a little under two weeks.

Since 1923, the Exchange Club of Augusta has put on the fair in Augusta, and this year’s will take place from Oct. 13-22 at the fairgrounds, 308 Hale St.

Among the highlights:

Livestock shows featuring beef, swine, sheep, dairy and goats. Cash prizes are awarded in each category.

The 2023 Miss Georgia-Carolina State Fair will be crowned, with the top three contestants receiving cash prizes and the fair queen competing at the state level in Atlanta.

Carnival rides and midway games provided by Strates Shows, which is also celebrating its 100th year.

Unforgettable fair food.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. weekdays and noon Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $10 and anyone 17 or under must be accompanied by an adult.

Funds raised by the Georgia-Carolina State Fair are donated to various charities in the CSRA which provide goods and services to the many needy people, most especially children, within our community.

Other fairs coming up

The South Carolina State Fair returns to Columbia, S.C., from Oct.11-22, with 13 new foods and drinks and two traveling exhibits: “Princess Diana: Accredited Access Exhibition” and “Remembering Our Fallen.”

The Columbia County Fall Fair will take place from Nov. 2-12 at 5462 Columbia Road in Grovetown. The fair will be marking 58 years with rides, competition, entertainment and more.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.