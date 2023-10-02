Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia-Carolina State Fair is ready to mark 100 years

Georgia-Carolina State Fair
Georgia-Carolina State Fair(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia-Carolina State Fair will be celebrating 100 years when it opens in a little under two weeks.

Since 1923, the Exchange Club of Augusta has put on the fair in Augusta, and this year’s will take place from Oct. 13-22 at the fairgrounds, 308 Hale St.

MORE | Augusta Partnership for Children kicks off children’s week

Among the highlights:

  • Livestock shows featuring beef, swine, sheep, dairy and goats. Cash prizes are awarded in each category.
  • The 2023 Miss Georgia-Carolina State Fair will be crowned, with the top three contestants receiving cash prizes and the fair queen competing at the state level in Atlanta.
  • Carnival rides and midway games provided by Strates Shows, which is also celebrating its 100th year.
  • Unforgettable fair food.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. weekdays and noon Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $10 and anyone 17 or under must be accompanied by an adult.

Funds raised by the Georgia-Carolina State Fair are donated to various charities in the CSRA which provide goods and services to the many needy people, most especially children, within our community.

Other fairs coming up

  • The South Carolina State Fair returns to Columbia, S.C., from Oct.11-22, with 13 new foods and drinks and two traveling exhibits: “Princess Diana: Accredited Access Exhibition” and “Remembering Our Fallen.”
  • The Columbia County Fall Fair will take place from Nov. 2-12 at 5462 Columbia Road in Grovetown. The fair will be marking 58 years with rides, competition, entertainment and more.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is recovering after being stabbed around 10:40 a.m., Saturday September 30, according to...
Man sent to hospital after stabbing on Broad Street
Correctional Officer Robert Clark was assaulted by inmate Layton Lester at Smith State Prison...
Correctional officer killed by inmate at Smith State Prison
Amber Alert canceled for missing baby, mom in Atlanta
An accident is blocking traffic on I-20 Eastbound over Washington Road
4-car accident blocks traffic on I-20 eastbound
Multiple non-profits coordinated together under GAP Ministries Augusta
‘Take Up the Cause’ helps Augusta nonprofits coordinate

Latest News

How Augusta airport is raising funds to support breast cancer
More grants to fund water, sewer upgrades in Bamberg County
First Alert Weather Extra: Flooding in NYC, heat cancels big race
2023 Walk to end Alzheimer’s raises over $53K
2023 Walk to end Alzheimer’s raises over $53K