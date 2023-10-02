Ga. leaders urge road safety during National Pedestrian Safety Month

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - October is National Pedestrian Safety Month, and Georgia transportation officials are reminding you to be careful on the roads.

Whether you’re crossing the street or walking in a parking lot, at one point or another we are all pedestrians.

Last year, an estimated 7,500 pedestrians were killed - the highest number since 1981.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Crash data shows an overwhelming majority of these incidents happen during nighttime or low-light hours.

Statistics also show the odds of surviving being hit by a car decrease past 30 mph.

October’s campaign is a chance to remind everybody to stay aware - and stay safe.

This includes walking on sidewalks instead of on the side of the road, looking both ways at intersections and only crossing the road when you are at a crosswalk.

To view county-by-county traffic statistics, visit the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety website here.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.