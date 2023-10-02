Ga. leaders urge road safety during National Pedestrian Safety Month
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - October is National Pedestrian Safety Month, and Georgia transportation officials are reminding you to be careful on the roads.
Whether you’re crossing the street or walking in a parking lot, at one point or another we are all pedestrians.
Last year, an estimated 7,500 pedestrians were killed - the highest number since 1981.
Crash data shows an overwhelming majority of these incidents happen during nighttime or low-light hours.
Statistics also show the odds of surviving being hit by a car decrease past 30 mph.
October’s campaign is a chance to remind everybody to stay aware - and stay safe.
This includes walking on sidewalks instead of on the side of the road, looking both ways at intersections and only crossing the road when you are at a crosswalk.
To view county-by-county traffic statistics, visit the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety website here.
