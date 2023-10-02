Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Ga. leaders urge road safety during National Pedestrian Safety Month

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month, and Georgia transportation officials are reminding you to be careful on the roads.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - October is National Pedestrian Safety Month, and Georgia transportation officials are reminding you to be careful on the roads.

Whether you’re crossing the street or walking in a parking lot, at one point or another we are all pedestrians.

Last year, an estimated 7,500 pedestrians were killed - the highest number since 1981.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Crash data shows an overwhelming majority of these incidents happen during nighttime or low-light hours.

Statistics also show the odds of surviving being hit by a car decrease past 30 mph.

October’s campaign is a chance to remind everybody to stay aware - and stay safe.

This includes walking on sidewalks instead of on the side of the road, looking both ways at intersections and only crossing the road when you are at a crosswalk.

To view county-by-county traffic statistics, visit the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety website here.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is recovering after being stabbed around 10:40 a.m., Saturday September 30, according to...
Man sent to hospital after stabbing on Broad Street
Correctional Officer Robert Clark was assaulted by inmate Layton Lester at Smith State Prison...
Correctional officer killed by inmate at Smith State Prison
Amber Alert canceled for missing baby, mom in Atlanta
Aiken Department of Public Safety, ADPS
Full details released on Aiken police car theft, chase
An accident is blocking traffic on I-20 Eastbound over Washington Road
4-car accident blocks traffic on I-20 eastbound

Latest News

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month, and Georgia transportation officials are reminding...
Ga. officials remind pedestrians to stay safe
What the Tech: Use the App of the Day to save recipes
Diane Bush’s pit bull, Toby
Local dog on the road to recovery after rattlesnake bites
Augusta University
Here’s what latest crime data shows for Augusta University