Full details released on Aiken police car theft, chase

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect stole a city of Aiken police car Monday morning and led officers on a high-speed chase through the county, according to authorities.

It started to unfold at 9:20 a.m. when Aiken Department of Public Safety Officers conducted a traffic stop near Richland Avenue and Lancaster Street.

Kevin Kirkland, an occupant of the vehicle, was placed under arrest for drug charges, according to the agency.

He was handcuffed behind his back and placed in the rear of a patrol vehicle.

He somehow got into the front of the patrol car and drove off, according to police.

Aiken Department of Public Safety Officers began a pursuit that went through Aiken, Graniteville and the area surrounding Highway 421. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the pursuit.

Around 10:40 a.m., the driver wrecked the car off Glenwood Drive near Silver Bluff Road and was taken into custody.

He was then taken to a local medical facility.

The collision is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Kirkland will be charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, grand larceny and failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, police said.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.