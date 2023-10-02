Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Full details released on Aiken police car theft, chase

Aiken Department of Public Safety, ADPS
Aiken Department of Public Safety, ADPS(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect stole a city of Aiken police car Monday morning and led officers on a high-speed chase through the county, according to authorities.

It started to unfold at 9:20 a.m. when Aiken Department of Public Safety Officers conducted a traffic stop near Richland Avenue and Lancaster Street.

Kevin Kirkland, an occupant of the vehicle, was placed under arrest for drug charges, according to the agency.

He was handcuffed behind his back and placed in the rear of a patrol vehicle.

He somehow got into the front of the patrol car and drove off, according to police.

Aiken Department of Public Safety Officers began a pursuit that went through Aiken, Graniteville and the area surrounding Highway 421. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the pursuit.

Around 10:40 a.m., the driver wrecked the car off Glenwood Drive near Silver Bluff Road and was taken into custody.

He was then taken to a local medical facility.

The collision is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Kirkland will be charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, grand larceny and failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, police said.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is recovering after being stabbed around 10:40 a.m., Saturday September 30, according to...
Man sent to hospital after stabbing on Broad Street
Correctional Officer Robert Clark was assaulted by inmate Layton Lester at Smith State Prison...
Correctional officer killed by inmate at Smith State Prison
Amber Alert canceled for missing baby, mom in Atlanta
An accident is blocking traffic on I-20 Eastbound over Washington Road
4-car accident blocks traffic on I-20 eastbound
Multiple non-profits coordinated together under GAP Ministries Augusta
‘Take Up the Cause’ helps Augusta nonprofits coordinate

Latest News

Georgia-Carolina State Fair
Georgia-Carolina State Fair is ready to mark 100 years
A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
Myrtle Beach post office to remain open after car crashed through building
How Augusta airport is raising funds to support breast cancer
More grants to fund water, sewer upgrades in Bamberg County