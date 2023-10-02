Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Dog caught on camera behind wheel of speeding car

A dog is caught on camera behind the wheel of a car breaking the speed limit in Slovakia. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeremy Roth
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A dog was caught behind the wheel in a doggone bizarre traffic moment caught on camera.

Police in Slovakia had a bone to pick with this driver after traffic cameras caught what appeared to be the man’s dog behind the wheel of a speeding car.

In what is already a legendary Facebook post, police shared a traffic cam image clearly showing the dog behind the wheel.

According to the post, the driver who was cited and fined claimed the dog unexpectedly jumped into his lap, but police said there was no evidence to support the claim.

In fact, no moving video was released at all.

The pic went viral, and social media did what it does best, offering such helpful insights including “That dog likely drives better than most people.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is recovering after being stabbed around 10:40 a.m., Saturday September 30, according to...
Man sent to hospital after stabbing on Broad Street
Correctional Officer Robert Clark was assaulted by inmate Layton Lester at Smith State Prison...
Correctional officer killed by inmate at Smith State Prison
Amber Alert canceled for missing baby, mom in Atlanta
An accident is blocking traffic on I-20 Eastbound over Washington Road
4-car accident blocks traffic on I-20 eastbound
Multiple non-profits coordinated together under GAP Ministries Augusta
‘Take Up the Cause’ helps Augusta nonprofits coordinate

Latest News

Mariah Carey is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums...
Mariah Carey announces 13-stop 2023 holiday tour
FILE - A pharmacist holds a bottle of the antibiotic doxycycline hyclate in Sacramento, Calif.,...
US health officials propose using a cheap antibiotic as a ‘morning-after pill’ against STDs
From Germany, to Canada, and right here in Augusta, Ironman welcomed athletes from all over the...
How tourism and events keep Augusta’s economy pumping
A car crashed through a post office located on 67th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
Report: Victim ended up under car after vehicle crashed through Myrtle Beach post office