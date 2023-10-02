Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

By Tim Strong
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you are a fan of fall weather, you will be a big fan of the forecast as we head into the first week of October. Dry and sunny conditions are on tap for the work week. Showers are possible ahead of a cold front later this weekend.

Clear skies with lows dipping into the middle to upper 50s. Winds will be calm.

Another great looking fall day is on tap Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs climbing into the middle 80s after a cool start in the morning. Winds will be from the northeast at 4 to 9 mph.

No real changes are anticipated for the upcoming workweek, as high pressure remains anchored to our north bringing very dry air into our region. Mornings will be on the cool side with lows in the middle to upper 50s Monday through Friday.

Days will be a little warmer than average with afternoon highs in the middle 80s Monday through Friday.

We are watching for a cold front to move in next weekend that could bring a chance of rain next Saturday and potentially the coolest temperatures of the early fall season the week of Oct. 8-14.

