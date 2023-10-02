Bamberg doctor pays $585K settlement in kickback case

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local doctor and his practice will pay $585,540 to resolve allegations they got illegal kickbacks in return for referring patients for laboratory testing.

Dr. Moustafa Moustafa and South Carolina Nephrology and Hypertension Center of Orangeburg and Bamberg have agreed to cooperate with Justice Department investigations.

Federal law prohibits payments to encourage referrals of products or services covered by Medicare, Medicaid and other federally funded health care programs.

Allegations against the doctor and his practice include:

Office rent and phlebotomy kickbacks: From June 2017 to December 2021, Moustafa and his practice allegedly received thousands of dollars disguised as office space rental and phlebotomy payments from a lab in Anderson in return for Moustafa’s referrals.

Clinical staff kickbacks: From August 2020 to December 2022, Moustafa and his practice allegedly received free clinical staff to provide services to Moustafa’s practice in return for referrals to a New Jersey lab.

Consulting and medical director kickbacks: From September 2019 to March 2023, Moustafa allegedly received from marketing company Ralston Health Group Inc. thousands of dollars disguised as consulting and medical director payments in return for Moustafa ordering services from five labs.

“Rooting out health care fraud is a priority in the District of South Carolina,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs for the District of South Carolina. “Kickbacks raise costs for taxpayers and undermine our health care programs by leading to unnecessary medical services. We are committed to holding those who give and receive illegal kickbacks accountable.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.