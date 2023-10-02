Augusta Partnership for Children kicks off children’s week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Partnership for Children held its children’s week kick-off parade and festival downtown over the weekend.

This was the coalition’s first in-person event since the pandemic.

We stopped by to see what the overall goal was for the event, besides simply having fun.

The goal is to bring awareness to APC’s mission, which is to improve the lives of children and their families.

They start at the pre-natal level with moms and work to age 17 to give all local children the tools to be successful in life.

Francine Clark, a local parent, says, “It puts a smile on their faces and it gives them something to do and go school talk about Monday morning.”

Kippen Wallace, APC’s first step coordinator, says, “Our children are our future, and they are very important. So we need to pour into them.”

The theme is to infinity and beyond.

“Our future is beyond us. And we can go even further if we pour it into our children,” Wallace says.

And it starts with connection.

“For me, that means reconnecting being able to reconnect with our community,” Wallace says.

And no better way to do so than with music and games!

“Love. Getting close together. The most important thing is that love and connection,” Clark says.

Another parent, Telvin Phelps, says, “It’s a good thing that the city is doing this for the kids give them something to do. You know, give them something to look forward to every year or something in their line.”

Because after all, we are talking about our future here.

“If we don’t pour the resources that we have into them, what can we expect of that? So we need to give our children the attention respect and love that they deserve. And we just want to make sure that our community knows that we are here to help bring that to fruition,” Wallace says.

The fun continues this week with a reading day, a teen resource fair, and a laugh-for-literacy comedy show.

Children’s Week schedule:

Oct. 2 - APC Kids Kickoff at the Augusta Commons starting at 10 a.m.

Oct. 4 - Teen Resource Fair at the Augusta Public Library from 5 to 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 - Laugh for Literacy (adults only) doors open at 6 p.m. tickets are $40

