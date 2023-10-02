Atlanta police officer helps save man from mental health crisis

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta police officer helped a man through a mental health crisis recently, helping save his life.

On Sept. 4, around 2:30 a.m., Atlanta police responded to 1015 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway about a man suffering from a crisis. The man threatened to jump from an overpass sign.

Body camera footage shows the moments Officer Darren Washington responded to the scene.

“When I shined my light, I saw there he was hanging by both his arms. He just looked like he was in distress for sure,” said Washington.

The footage then shows two good Samaritans who also jumped into action.

Atlanta police officers are required to undergo 40 hours of crisis training.

Watch the full interview with Washington below:

The officer used to be a psychology doctor.

Washington said a part of that training is knowing when to step back.

“Very quickly, I noticed that he wasn’t responding to me but he was responding well to the gentlemen right there. The gentlemen who were speaking with him. He did a great job.”

The two men help save the 24-year-old’s life.

Washington said it’s a stigma they’re working to break surrounding policing.

“Social media might make it look like we take someone to jail every day. We don’t take people to jail for the most part. We probably save more lives than we put people in jail and that’s on any given night.”

Washington said it’s a prime example of what can happen when police and the community work together

“I definitely think it helped the situation,” he said.

