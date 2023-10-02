Submit Photos/Videos
Amber Alert issued for missing baby and mom in Atlanta

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing baby and mom Sunday night.
(KTTC)
By WRDW Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -An Amber Alert is issued for a missing baby and mom from Atlanta Sunday night.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 6-month-old Kimora Usher and 23-year old Lakedra Usher have been allegedly abducted by 19-year-old Deamos Glass.

Authorities say Kimora was last seen wearing a pink onesie and Lakedra was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a grey-t-shirt on Fayetteville Road and N druid Hills road in Atlanta Sunday night.

Officials say they are believed to be in a red 2018 Toyota Corolla with a Georgia tag TCW5169.

If you have any information on the victims or suspect call 9-1-1 or the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office 706-452-5963.

