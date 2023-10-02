Submit Photos/Videos
Amber Alert canceled for missing baby, mom in Atlanta

By WRDW Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Amber Alert was issued for a missing baby and mom from Atlanta Sunday night, but was shortly canceled after locating the child.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 6-month-old Kimora Usher and 23-year old Lakedra Usher were allegedly abducted by 19-year-old Deamos Glass.

At 6:30 a.m. the national center confirmed the 6-month-old had been located, but could not confirm any information about the mother.

Officials say they were believed to be in a red 2018 Toyota Corolla with a Georgia tag TCW5169.

If you have any information on the victims or suspect call 9-1-1 or the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office 706-452-5963.

