Amber Alert canceled for missing baby, mom in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Amber Alert was issued for a missing baby and mom from Atlanta Sunday night, but was shortly canceled after locating the child.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 6-month-old Kimora Usher and 23-year old Lakedra Usher were allegedly abducted by 19-year-old Deamos Glass.

At 6:30 a.m. the national center confirmed the 6-month-old had been located, but could not confirm any information about the mother.

Officials say they were believed to be in a red 2018 Toyota Corolla with a Georgia tag TCW5169.

If you have any information on the victims or suspect call 9-1-1 or the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office 706-452-5963.

