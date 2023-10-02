Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken attempted murder suspect arrested nearly 2 months later

Demonte Smith
Demonte Smith(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 23-year-old attempted murder suspect has been arrested almost two months later in Aiken, according to jail records.

Demonte Smith, 23, was arrested on Friday and charged with three counts of assault and attempted murder, one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and malicious injury to property, according to jail records.

MORE | 2 injured in separate Aiken County shootings; suspects unknown

The incident happened back on Aug. 15, according to jail records.

We have contacted the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office to learn more about the incident.

