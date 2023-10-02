Submit Photos/Videos
2023 Walk to end Alzheimer’s raises over $53K

By Craig Allison
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over at Evans Towne Center Park, the Alzheimer’s Association held the walk to end Alzheimer’s on Saturday.

It’s the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Saturday’s event raised over 53,000 dollars!

Our News 12 Zayna Haliburton and Cliff Bennett were emcees for the event.

Those who participated are seen carrying different colored flowers, each representing their connection to the disease.

Jeremy Redden, an event participant, says, “We are doing this for Alzheimer’s research. I had a grandmother who passed away from Alzheimer’s. And I have my father’s mother who is currently dealing with Alzheimer’s. And we are hopeful doing this can bring light to Alzheimer’s and hopefully get research to the point we have a good treatment for it.”

If you want to participate the next walk to end Alzheimer’s is this weekend on Oct. 7 in Aiken.

