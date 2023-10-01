Submit Photos/Videos
Milton, sack-happy defense lead No. 21 Tennessee to 41-20 revenge victory over South Carolina

South Carolina running back Mario Anderson (24) is upended by Tennessee defenders, including...
South Carolina running back Mario Anderson (24) is upended by Tennessee defenders, including linebacker Aaron Beasley (6), during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(AP) -Joe Milton threw for 231 yards and No. 21 Tennessee sacked Spencer Rattler six times in a 41-20 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night.

Jaylen Wright ran for 123 yards and a touchdown for the Volunteers (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) in their first game against the Gamecocks (2-3, 1-2) since a meltdown last season that cost them a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

Kamal Hadden returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown to give Tennessee a 24-10 lead at halftime.

Rattler threw for 164 yards and Mario Anderson ran for 101 yards, with a 75-yarder for a score. South Carolina was 2 of 14 on third-down conversions.

ODDS & ENDS

Tennessee’s Cooper Mays, generally regarded as one of the top centers in the SEC, saw his first action of the seasont. Midway through preseason camp, Mays underwent an unspecified medical procedure. At the time, he was expected to be ready for the start of the season. Five weeks later, he finally made his debut. ... A special guest of the Vols was former quarterback Hendon Hooker. Now a rookie with the Detroit Lions, Hooker was able to visit because the Lions played Thursday night. It was the South Carolina game last year when Hooker suffered a torn ACL, which derailed his Heisman Trophy campaign. ... Vols receiver Bru McCoy, a redshirt senior transfer from Southern California, was taken from the field on a stretcher after a right leg injury midway through the second quarter.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Still smarting from a frustrating loss to Florida a couple weeks ago, Tennessee is slowly climbing its way back up the ladder. The victory over the Gamecocks added a bit more credibility than the conquest of UTSA, but the Vols’ next couple opponents — Texas A&M and Alabama — would be very impressive.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: Hosts Florida on Oct. 14.

Tennessee: Hosts Texas A&M on Oct. 14.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

