Man sent to hospital after stabbing on Broad Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is recovering after being stabbed around 10:40 a.m., Saturday September 30, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say deputies responded to the 2200 block of Broad Street in reference to a stabbing. Once they arrived, they learned a woman and man were engaged in a physical altercation.

During the incident, deputies say the woman began stabbing the man, who is the victim in this case, causing serious injuries.

The woman was taken into custody while the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to law enforcement.

The Criminal Investigation Division responded and are actively investigating this case. No further details are being released at this time.

