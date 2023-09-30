South Carolina DSS announces changes to requirements for child care scholarships

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services announced that requirements for child care scholarships will change at the beginning of October.

Officials said starting on October 1, families must be at or below 85% of the state median income to qualify for an SC Working Families Child Care Scholarship. Officials added that 85% of the state median income would be around $64,068 for a family of three.

According to officials, Families that fall above the new threshold but already have scholarships can remain a part of the program until the 52-week eligibility period expires. Officials stated that no current scholarship recipients will be “cut off” on September 30.

