‘Small community with a lot of love’: Thomson celebrates homecoming

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thomson High School celebrated homecoming this week but along with the celebration, families and friends leaned on each other.

At the start of the week, Thomson High sophomore Nylah Tutt died. She is the third Thomson student to die with the last couple of months.

Her death comes just months after the loss of two other students. High schooler Megan Ebenroth also passed suddenly after she got a rare infection from a brain-eating amoeba , and Thomson-McDuffie Middle Student Jace Simmions died by suicide .

Despite the many tragedies in the community, Thomson came together as one to support one another.

“It brings everybody together no matter what side of the tracks you are from. Football brings us together,” said Phillip Bertsch, a member of Thomson High School Class of 1997.

Everyone in Thomson bleeds black and gold.

“This is homecoming week. So it should bring everybody together even closer,” said Joshua Boiter, a Thomson High parent.

Bertsch said: “It’s just so special just to see each other and see where everybody’s at in life and what we’re doing because some people we can’t see no more on this side. So it was good to come together and just celebrate life and just love one another.”

These days, Thomson needs all the love it can get.

“I got a senior in the band and he plays the trumpet and he’s been going through all this tragedy that has been happening right here,” said Boiter.

It all hits too close to home.

“The week of graduation back in 1989, we lost classmates in a tragic accident so we know what the pain feels like we know the hurt,” said Anthony Leetutt, a member of Thomson High School Class of 1989. “Hopefully, we can pray to God that they can get through it just like we’re doing now.”

It’s football that keeps this community tighter than ever.

“We’re a small community with a lot of love,” said Leetutt.

