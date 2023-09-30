Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Cool nights, warm days and dry conditions for the weekend through the upcoming week.
Staying seasonal and dry this weekend through most of next week.
By Chris Still
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you are a fan of fall weather, you will be a big fan of the forecast as we head into the first week of October. October is the driest month of the year in Augusta climatologically, and the first week of October 2023 will live up to that billing with no rain in the forecast until at least next weekend.

There will be some midlevel cloud cover on Saturday, but it will be a partly sunny and seasonably warm day overall with highs reaching into the middle 80s. Winds will be from the northeast at 2 up to 7 mph.

Mainly clear skies can be expected Saturday night with overnight lows a degree or two warmer than Friday night in the lower 60s. Winds from the northeast at 1 to 3 mph.

Sunday looks much like Saturday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs again reaching into the middle 80s. Winds from the northeast at 2 to 6 mph.

No real changes are anticipated for the upcoming workweek, as high pressure remains anchored to our north bringing very dry air into our region. Mornings will be on the cool side with lows in the middle to upper 50s Monday through Friday. Days will be a little warmer than average with afternoon highs in the middle 80s Monday through Friday.

We are watching for a cold front to move in next weekend that could bring a chance of rain next Saturday and potentially the coolest temperatures of the early fall season the week of Oct. 8-14.

Stay up to date with the forecast by downloading our WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Curtis
Augusta suspect kills himself after S.C. shoot-out with officers
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
2 injured in separate Aiken County shootings; suspects unknown
From left: Brandon Beckman and Allison Walker.
I-TEAM: What personnel files tell us about fired deputies
Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage, he says
Richard Faber and family
Family remembers 30-year-old dad killed in Padgett Highway crash

Latest News

Staying seasonal and dry this weekend through most of next week.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Staying seasonal and dry this weekend through most of next week.
Riley's 11 PM Forecast
Mornings near 60 and highs in the 80s for the next 7 days. Staying mostly dry.
Riley's 6 PM Forecast
BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND AHEAD
Beautiful Weekend - Mikel's 4:30 PM Forecast - 9/29/23