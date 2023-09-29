Submit Photos/Videos
Trump not a fan of EV industry, which is growing in Georgia

Skipping the second GOP debate, Trump spoke to striking auto workers and trashed a booming sector of the Georgia economy.
By Doug Reardon
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Skipping the second GOP debate in California on Wednesday night, former President Donald Trump instead told a crowd of striking auto workers in Michigan that electric vehicles would “spell the death of the U.S. auto industry.”

“I’m watching you negotiate your contract, you’re all on picket lines and everything but it doesn’t make a damn bit of difference what you get,” said Trump. “Because in two years, you’re all going to be out of business.”

Electric vehicles have been a focal point of Georgia’s recent economic growth. Hyundai, Rivian and Kia have all broken ground of electric vehicle production plants in the Peach State and charging stations are becoming more and more prevalent.

Trump also railed against EV mandates, propping up gas-powered cars.

“If you want to buy an electric vehicle or a hybrid, you should have that choice. It’s great,” he said. “But we have unlimited gasoline, remember that. For 500 years, we have gasoline, more than any other country in the world.”

Georgia does not have an electric vehicle mandate, but EV drivers say they’re happy to drive electric.

Patty Durand, president and founder of Cool Planet Solutions, has been driving one for years. She called Trump’s comments “uninformed.”

“Electric vehicles are great for Georgia,” she said. “People want electric vehicles. The sales here have grown dramatically. I think we’re up to 70,000 registered electric vehicles. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of unfilled EV jobs.”

But Durand also said the state could do more to incentivize drivers to make the switch to electric. For instance, the licensing fees Durand pays each year to drive her Tesla are around $215, while most gas-powered drivers pay only $25 annually.

Manufacturers in the state also aren’t allowed to sell directly to consumers, something that if changed, Durand said would greatly aid in EV sales and accessibility.

