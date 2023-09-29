Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

South Georgia peanut farmers experiencing slower season than normal

The peanut harvest is on the way and South Georgia farmers are having an average crop.
By Jim Wallace
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The peanut harvest is on the way and South Georgia farmers are having an average crop.

“The biggest problem that we’re having to deal with right now is Mother Nature has not been good to us,” Scott Montfort, University of Georgia (UGA) State Extension peanut agronomist, said. “You know, as good as we’ve seen in previous years because we started cooling we. That we kind of dried off and had some decent temperatures in the middle of the season, but now we’ve cooled off again and so trying to mature this crop out has been slower than normal.”

A lot of farmers are trying to figure out where to start, and if they can start growing, according to Montfort. The farmers who have started growing so far have had a bit lower grades than what was expected.

“Our yields are off a little bit and so we’re trying to get people. Able to kind of hold up a little bit and let them mature out a little bit longer and hopefully kind of minimize that effect,” he said.

With a little bit of rain in the middle of this week, the ground was very hard when it started out.

“I mean, and the rain was not widespread, at least you know anything above 1/2 inch was not widespread. We got a couple places that had received upwards of an inch or better. But I think it helped more than it hurt,” Montfort said.

The moisture from the rain is needed, especially to dig some of the dry land, according to Montfort.

In the western counties, especially the southwestern counties, the rain is probably a bit too late.

“It helped us get them out of the ground, but it the plants had already started slowing down and stopping and so. I’m not sure that help those, but I think for the most part I I take any moisture right now. As long as it’s not, you know more than an inch or better,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident is blocking traffic on I-20 Eastbound over Washington Road
4-car accident blocks traffic on I-20 eastbound
Closed sign
How government shutdown would affect Georgia, South Carolina
George Curtis
Augusta suspect kills himself after S.C. shoot-out with officers
Lil Dutch Bakery
Augusta bakery and restaurant expand to Grovetown
School bus generic
Are Richmond County schools prepared to stop the violence?

Latest News

Workers work on a wooden cake display on the North Lawn of the White House, Saturday, Sept. 30,...
Jimmy Carter turns 99 at home with Rosalynn and other family as tributes come from around the world
Correctional Officer Robert Clark was assaulted by inmate Layton Lester at Smith State Prison...
Correctional Officer killed by inmate at Smith State Prison
A man is recovering after being stabbed around 10:40 a.m., Saturday September 30, according to...
Man sent to hospital after stabbing on Broad Street
Former President Jimmy Carter poses for a portrait during the Toronto International Film...
‘We honor you, Mr. President’ | Politicians, celebrities and more pay tribute to Jimmy Carter during 99th birthday
Former President Jimmy Carter poses for a portrait during the Toronto International Film...
Here’s how you can send birthday wishes to Jimmy Carter