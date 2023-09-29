South Aiken relies on teamwork for second win

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday is the beginning of region play for two of our big South Carolina schools - North Augusta and South Aiken.

We caught up with the Thoroughbreds, who might be finally hitting their stride after a slow start out of the stalls.

The relationship between quarterback and running back is an important one.

For South Aiken, they finally got their running back back, leaving the Thoroughbreds to be a force to be reckoned with.

South Aiken Quarterback Terrance Smith Jr. and Running Back Jevon Edwards weathered the storm through a 0 and 5 start.

Edwards says he’s 100% coming off an injury that sidelined him the first four weeks.

After clicking on all the cylinders last week, Edwards has been counting down the minutes until he takes the field again.

“I’m just ready to play. They’ve been talking a lot; everybody has been doubting us and I’m just ready to show them what we’re all about,” he said.

Two weeks ago, Edwards gave it a go.

“The first time I came back a little too soon I wasn’t quite the same. The first game I came back I like to celebrate and give them their credits when they make a good play, and I couldn’t do it, so it felt good getting back normal,” said Edwards.

Now, Edwards and Smith are clicking, leading the Thoroughbreds their first win of the season last week.

They’re ready to keep the train rolling.

Smith said: “We played a few games without him, and it was tough but as you can see when he’s healthy what we can do.”

Their relationship has continued to grow through adversity.

Edwards said: “Me and T got tight over the years. We got real close, he’s like a brother to me on and off the field.”

Head Coach Chris Hamilton says the whole team is feeling good and has been holding onto the motto “We’re all we’ve got but that’s all we need” all season.

This game has been separated by 12 total points over the past three seasons, and the Thoroughbreds are expecting another battle on Friday.

