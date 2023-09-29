Are Richmond County schools prepared to stop the violence?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has seen more than three fights, a school shooting, multiple students arrested and two football games canceled due to violence among students.

This week, officials confiscated a gun at an elementary school, a pocket knife at a high school and a stun gun at another middle school.

For each instance, public officials continue to ask parents to talk to their kids.

Coaches are talking to their players and outreach programs are trying to show there are other options than weapons and fighting, yet the violence is continuing.

News 12 sat down with Richmond County Board of Education President Charlie Walker to learn how officials are finding solutions.

Walker’s response was simple. The Board of Education is a policy-making board and don’t get involved in the day-to-day activities of the district, but parents are pushing for answers.

“If y’all are talking to me, something’s usually not going right,” said Walker.

With a string of violence now trickling down into the middle schools, parents want to know what the board is going to do about it.

Hallie: “How do you stop it from being a boxing ring?”

Walker: “I don’t have an answer for that. How do you stop somebody from doing something that they want to do that you have no idea that they’re going to do it? I don’t have an answer for that.”

We asked if the board has discussed more safety measures.

Walker: “We talk about it constantly. Is there a way to do things differently? I’m not in the school every day, as are the teachers and the administrative folks. We ask them for their feedback. Is there something that we’re not doing or we’re not providing you? We encourage the staff, the administration, anybody within the school system to feed your information up the chain and let the Superintendent’s office know this is what we’re looking for.”

Hallie: “Do you think that’s working – because the problems are still growing?”

Walker: “The things that are happening recently, the consequences are now coming up, I’m hoping that what they’re going to see is we’re not going to tolerate a lot of this anymore. Instead of it being, ‘OK, we’ll send you to the alternative school,’ maybe the alternative school is not the answer.”

We asked if more could be done, like a clear bag policy.

“We toyed with the clear bag policy that some other school systems have. We’ve not gone to that right now because we just don’t feel that it’s going to make a difference,” said Walker.

Officials are worried it could lead to more theft.

We asked about metal detectors.

“No, we don’t have those. All that is, to me, is a red flag for somebody who says, ‘I got something that they don’t want me to take into that metal detector, I’ll figure a different way to get it in,’” said Walker.

So what is the answer?

“Maybe we’ll just kick you out of the school system altogether and you go find a place to do it somewhere else. We’ll get rid of the cancer by just cutting it out. We’re not going to let it go over here. Then kind of rest for a little while and come back. Is that the message? We’ll see because that’s where we’re headed,” said Walker.

We reached out to the superintendent’s office for a comment but have not heard back.

If you want to see changes made, the important thing to take from this is to show up at the board meetings and make your voice heard.

