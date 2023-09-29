Submit Photos/Videos
Palmetto Trail in Orangeburg, Clarendon counties now connected by pedestrian bridge

A refurbished connection on the Palmetto Trial will allow hikers and cyclists to cross Lake Marion.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A refurbished connection on the Palmetto Trial will allow hikers and cyclists to cross Lake Marion.

The recently refurbished 301 bridge is a safe spot for long-distance hikers and local walkers to enjoy the view and get some exercise.

Those interested in walking the bridge can park along the road behind the I-95 Welcome Center on the Orangeburg side of the lake, or at the trailhead at the end of St. Paul Road on the Clarendon County side. The walk across and back is approximately 4 miles. Vehicle traffic is not permitted on the bridge.

First built in 1946, the bridge allowed communities disrupted by the construction of Lake Marion to maintain connection, the Palmetto Conservation Foundation said.

Bridge work was completed by the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The Palmetto Trail is the largest trail in the state and one of 16 cross-state trails in the country.

