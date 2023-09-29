Submit Photos/Videos
Leaders from 2-state region remember Feinstein as ‘trailblazer’

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials from Georgia and South Carolina are reacting to the death of longtime Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a Democrat from California.

Feinstein died Thursday night at her home in Washington, D.C., her office confirmed on Friday.

Here’s a look at some of the reaction from the two-state region:

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga.

“I extend my deepest condolences to Senator Feinstein’s family, friends, and her staff during this difficult time.

“Senator Feinstein was a trailblazer, representing San Francisco and the State of California with a dedication for public service.

“The longest-serving female Senator in history, Senator Feinstein helped pave the way for generations who follow in her footsteps.

“May Senator Feinstein’s memory and career of service be a blessing.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

“Dianne was a trailblazer.  She was the first female mayor of San Francisco and then became one of the most consequential senators in history.  She was passionate about her causes, and respectful and kind toward her colleagues and constituents.  Dianne was a person who knew how to get things done.

“On a personal level, she was a friend.  She always had something good to say to start the day.  I enjoyed working with Dianne on tough issues as she understood the give and take nature of politics and negotiation.

“I would recommend any young person who is interested in a political life to study the life and career of Senator Dianne Feinstein as a role model.

“Rest in Peace.”

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

“With persistence, grit and grace, Senator Dianne Feinstein broke barriers, shattered glass ceilings and moved our nation closer to its ideals. As a new senator, I was blessed by her kindness and inspired by her example.

“May we all pause in prayer and thanksgiving. The whole nation is better because of her indomitable spirit and dedicated public service.”

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

“Saddened to learn of Senator Feinstein’s passing. A true trailblazer, she leaves behind a lasting legacy of service in the Senate. My prayers are with her family during this time of loss.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

