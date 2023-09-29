Submit Photos/Videos
Jelly Roll dominates People’s Choice Country Awards; wins male artist of the year

Jelly Roll accepts the award for male video of the year for "Son of a Sinner" at the CMT Music...
Jelly Roll accepts the award for male video of the year for "Son of a Sinner" at the CMT Music Awards on April 2, 2023.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(Gray News) - It was a special night for musician Jelly Roll during this year’s People’s Choice Country Awards.

He received several awards that included male artist of the year, new artist of the year, and song of 2023 for “Need a Favor,” according to Billboard.

The performer was awarded four People’s Choice Country Awards in total. And he found out about his wins while he was performing in Cincinnati.

“I thought that when I was here, I didn’t have a chance to win but the losers won again baby!” Jelly Roll told the crowd mid-concert. “This is for the fans.”

The 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards were hosted by country music group Little Big Town on Thursday at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

“This has everything to do with y’all. This was fan-voted and this is all about the fans,” the singer told the cheering crowd.

