Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Government contractor hacked, DHS says

A Department of Homeland Security contractor was the victim of a ransomware attack, federal...
FILE - A Department of Homeland Security contractor was the victim of a ransomware attack, federal officials disclosed.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security is investigating a ransomware attack on a government contractor.

Johnson Controls, a major manufacturer of alarm and building automation systems, was hacked last week.

It caused disruptions to information technology systems and knocked some of the company’s subsidiary websites offline.

The company said disruptions to its business are ongoing.

Meanwhile, internal DHS correspondence revealed officials are trying to determine if any sensitive security information was compromised, including any personally identifiable information of DHS officials.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brandon Beckman and Allison Walker.
I-TEAM: What personnel files tell us about fired deputies
Richard Faber and family
Family remembers 30-year-old killed in car crash on Mike Padgett Highway
American Football
Fight breaks out at middle school football game in Augusta
Richmond County Board of Education
3 Richmond County schools report weapons found on campus
Jacqueline Ballard was in her third year of teaching at Strom Thurmond High School, where her...
‘Lovable, kind, genuine’: Colleagues remember late Strom Thurmond teacher

Latest News

The suit filed Thursday accuses the automaker of allowing repeated and overt displays of racism...
Tesla allowed displays of racism at factory, federal lawsuit alleges
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for Sept. 29
FILE - Parker Smith and Hillary Smith hike along a closed road outside Arches National Park in...
Gates will be locked and thousands of rangers furloughed at national parks if government shuts down
A man found his wife and two children dead in a home in Semmes, Alabama, authorities said.
Woman, 2 young children found dead in home