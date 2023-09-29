Golden Harvest Food bank raises enough to provide 1 million meals

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Across the CSRA, folks pitched in during Golden Harvest Food Bank’s October campaign to raise a total of a million meals through food and funds to feed families facing food insecurity.

It was part of the food bank’s annual “It’s Spooky to Be Hungry” drive.

Especially crucial was a $100,000 donation match from philanthropists Rob and Pam Johnston, helping surpass a monetary goal of $335,000.

“I want to express my immense gratitude for the incredible support our community has shown us, especially during these challenging economic times,” said Amy Breitmann, president and CEO of Golden Harvest.

For over three decades, local neighborhoods, businesses, faith-based organizations and volunteers have partnered with Golden Harvest Food Bank through the October drive.

As inflation and food costs rise, the food bank is seeing more need than ever. Plus food costs have risen 4.3% in the past year.

So it’s a good thing this year’s drive was such a success.

“So many of the folks that are served by our 350 partners are not necessarily unemployed, but they’re really trying to stretch and make their budgets work. We know that many families are having to make the tough choice to cut back on their grocery bills,” Breitmann said at the start of this year’s campaign.

They see it every day, with a 15% increase in need in the past year and an 18% increase at the Master’s Table Soup Kitchen.

