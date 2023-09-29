Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Golden Harvest Food bank raises enough to provide 1 million meals

By Taylor Martin
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Across the CSRA, folks pitched in during Golden Harvest Food Bank’s October campaign to raise a total of a million meals through food and funds to feed families facing food insecurity.

It was part of the food bank’s annual “It’s Spooky to Be Hungry” drive.

MORE | Corvette convoy rolls in with assistance for Augusta veteran

Especially crucial was a $100,000 donation match from philanthropists Rob and Pam Johnston, helping surpass a monetary goal of $335,000.

“I want to express my immense gratitude for the incredible support our community has shown us, especially during these challenging economic times,” said Amy Breitmann, president and CEO of Golden Harvest.

For over three decades, local neighborhoods, businesses, faith-based organizations and volunteers have partnered with Golden Harvest Food Bank through the October drive.

As inflation and food costs rise, the food bank is seeing more need than ever. Plus food costs have risen 4.3% in the past year.

So it’s a good thing this year’s drive was such a success.

“So many of the folks that are served by our 350 partners are not necessarily unemployed, but they’re really trying to stretch and make their budgets work. We know that many families are having to make the tough choice to cut back on their grocery bills,” Breitmann said at the start of this year’s campaign.

They see it every day, with a 15% increase in need in the past year and an 18% increase at the Master’s Table Soup Kitchen.

MORE | Right turn on red? With pedestrian deaths rising, that could change

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A food trailer burned during the Foodees Festival on Nov. 5, 2023, in Augusta.
Food truck owners help vendor who lost trailer to fire
South Augusta shooting leaves 1 person injured
South Augusta shooting leaves 1 person injured
South Carolina Highway Patrol
I-20 motorcycle crash kills 61-year-old in Aiken County
Georgia State Patrol
Augusta 23-year-old dies in Burke County traffic accident
People protest in Columbia County for Palestine
Protesters in Evans support Palestinians, Mideast cease-fire

Latest News

Crews responded to a residence in the 3400 block of Old Louisville Road on Saturday. Two people...
Coroner identifies victim of October house fire on Old Louisville Road
Ga. crash kills ‘Black Panther’ stuntman, 3 of his kids
Ga. crash kills ‘Black Panther’ stuntman, 3 of his kids
Daniel Ortalaza
Suspect arrested in shooting on Stevens Road in Augusta
Deputy Rich Kostanek saved a Horry County man's life who was having a medical episode while...
‘He’s an exceptional person’: S.C. deputy saves driver’s life
The 28th President of the United States has deep ties to Augusta
Episode 26: Woodrow Wilson