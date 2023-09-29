Festival will showcase Hispanic culture at Augusta Common

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This weekend’s Augusta Hispanic Festival will offer a lively celebration of Hispanic culture.

It will be at the Augusta Common from 6-11 p.m. Friday and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, right in the middle of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

The festival showcases the traditions, food and captivating music of the Hispanic community and includes booths offering authentic cuisine, arts and crafts.

There will be live music that you can dance to, whether you’re a fan of salsa, merengue, cumbia or bachata.

Friday’s festivities will include a parade of flags at 6 p.m. and a street party starting at 7:30.

Saturday will include an Augusta’s Got Talent competition from 2- 4 p.m., and a dominoes contest starts at 4:30.

Admission is $5.

This weekend’s event isn’t the only festival coming to the Common.

Fiesta Latina de la Familia will start at noon Oct. 7 with free admission.

It will include Latino food and music, a kids’ zone, flags from around the Latino world, and children dancing and performing.

