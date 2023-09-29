Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Mornings near 60 and highs in the 80s for the next 7 days. Staying mostly dry.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures tonight will drop to the upper 50s and low 60s by early Friday. The Full “Harvest” Moon will be rising in the eastern sky starting at 7:06 PM.

Morning lows near 60 are expected Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs Friday through Sunday will be between 83-85°. Skies look to stay partly cloudy to mostly sunny towards the end of the week. Winds look to remain out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Our weather pattern looks seasonal and dry for the first week of October. Morning lows Monday through Thursday next week look to be in the upper 50s. Afternoon highs next week will stay warm in the low 80s. Keep it here for updates.

Stay up to date with the forecast by downloading our WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brandon Beckman and Allison Walker.
I-TEAM: What personnel files tell us about fired deputies
Richard Faber and family
Family remembers 30-year-old killed in car crash on Mike Padgett Highway
American Football
Fight breaks out at middle school football game in Augusta
Richmond County Board of Education
3 Richmond County schools report weapons found on campus
Jacqueline Ballard was in her third year of teaching at Strom Thurmond High School, where her...
‘Lovable, kind, genuine’: Colleagues remember late Strom Thurmond teacher

Latest News

Seasonal Afternoon
80s and Dry For Several Days
Mostly dry the next 7 days with seasonal temperatures.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Mostly dry the next 7 days with seasonal temperatures.
Riley's 11 PM Forecast
Staying dry with seasonal temperatures over the next 7 days.
Riley's 6 PM Forecast