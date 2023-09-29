Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures tonight will drop to the upper 50s and low 60s by early Friday. The Full “Harvest” Moon will be rising in the eastern sky starting at 7:06 PM.

Morning lows near 60 are expected Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs Friday through Sunday will be between 83-85°. Skies look to stay partly cloudy to mostly sunny towards the end of the week. Winds look to remain out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Our weather pattern looks seasonal and dry for the first week of October. Morning lows Monday through Thursday next week look to be in the upper 50s. Afternoon highs next week will stay warm in the low 80s. Keep it here for updates.

