Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Mornings near 60 and highs in the 80s for the next 7 days. Staying mostly dry.
By Riley Hale
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear and comfortable this evening with temperatures in the 70s before sunset and then dropping into the 60s after. Overnight lows will get close to 60 by early Saturday. Winds will be calm overnight.

Morning lows near 60 are expected Saturday and Sunday. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be between 82-85°. Skies look to stay partly cloudy Saturday but then turn sunny Sunday. Winds look to remain out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Our weather pattern looks seasonal and dry for the first week of October. Morning lows Monday through Thursday next week look to be in the upper 50s. Afternoon highs next week will stay warm in the low 80s. Rain looks possible by Friday next week. Keep it here for updates.

Moonrise will be just after sunset and stay big and bright through the weekend.
Moonrise will be just after sunset and stay big and bright through the weekend.(WRDW)

Stay up to date with the forecast by downloading our WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Brandon Beckman and Allison Walker.
I-TEAM: What personnel files tell us about fired deputies
Richard Faber and family
Family remembers 30-year-old dad killed in Padgett Highway crash
American Football
Fight breaks out at middle school football game in Augusta
Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage, he says
Jacqueline Ballard was in her third year of teaching at Strom Thurmond High School, where her...
‘Lovable, kind, genuine’: Many mourn Strom Thurmond teacher

Latest News

High School Football
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Seasonal Afternoon
80s and Dry For Several Days
Mostly dry the next 7 days with seasonal temperatures.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Mostly dry the next 7 days with seasonal temperatures.
Riley's 11 PM Forecast