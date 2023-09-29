CSRA’s food bank expects to see higher numbers during annual October campaign

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - During October, neighbors across the CSRA will join forces with Golden Harvest Food Bank for its annual “It’s Spooky To Be Hungry” food and funds drive.

The monthlong event kicks off Sunday, and the food bank has a goal of $335,000, which equates to 1 million meals.

For over three decades, local neighborhoods, businesses, faith-based organizations and volunteers have partnered with Golden Harvest Food Bank through the October drive.

As inflation and food costs rise, they’re seeing more need than ever.

Food costs have risen 4.3% in the last year.

“We’re definitely seeing more of a need. As we know, with grocery prices and all of the cost of living going up,” said Golden Harvest CEO, Amy Breitmann.

Now, as people are looming on the edge of a government shutdown and figuring out how they’ll repay their student loans, the face of those in need is changing.

“So many of the folks that are served by our 350 partners are not necessarily unemployed, but they’re really trying to stretch and make their budgets work. We know that many families are having to make the tough choice to cut back on their grocery bills,” she said.

They see it every day, with a 15% increase in need in the past year and an 18% increase at the Master’s Table Soup Kitchen.

Along with raising their goal to 1 million meals, they’re asking for more help with the campaign to meet the need.

“Very ambitious, but we know that families need it and so what our community can do is be part of either a neighborhood, school, or business, funds, and food drive,” said Breitmann.

While hunger is an issue in the community 365 days a year, their services ramp up as the holidays roll in.

“There are tremendous requests from agencies that come to us even outside of our network and so it helps us to fill all those boxes and make sure that we can say yes to people in the community,” she said.

Here’s how you can help:

Local residents can get involved in Spooky by starting their own virtual drive. Visit itsspookytobehungry.org and click “Start a Virtual Drive.”

Community members can also donate to the campaign. Visit itsspookytobehungry.org and click “Donate.” Every $2 raised provides 5 meals to those in need in our area.

CSRA residents can volunteer to help distribute door hangers this month. Visit itsspookytobehungry.org for details.

Local businesses are competing to collect monetary donations Oct. 1-31. To join the competition, visit https://itsspookytobehungry.org/businesses

Select schools across the CSRA also will collect food items throughout October.

“Every October we are excited and honored that our neighbors join alongside us in such a way that not only helps put food on the tables of families experiencing food insecurity, but in fun and creative ways that encourage others to get involved,” said Breitmann.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.