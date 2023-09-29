Submit Photos/Videos
Crews battle house fire near Aiken Regional Airport

By Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C.. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews late Friday morning were battling a heavy fire at a home north of Aiken.

The fire was reported just before 10:40 a.m. in the 900 block of Old Jordan Road.

Arriving firefighters said the home was heavily aflame, and all available units were called to help.

All people were reported out of the house, but pets were still inside when crews arrived.

The neighborhood is near the Aiken airport and just south of Interstate 20 off Columbia Highway.

