Connection to Community event offers help to homeless

By Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local groups are continuing to come together to help support those experiencing homelessness.

Friday was the monthly “Connection to Community” event.

It’s a resource fair to connect people with services and support.

Organizers say events like this can help get people to the proper resources that could potentially even save their lives.

“It makes it kind of a one-stop so you can come if you are experiencing homelessness and get all the different resources you may need or you weren’t aware of until you came and grabbed a lunch and see all these other tables and non-profits and churches,” said Johnathan Raymer, Major, Area Commander of Salvation Army Augusta.

This event happens on the last Friday of every month.

