Blood bank offers immersive digital experience for donors

By Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Beginning Sunday, CSRA residents will have the choice of experiencing a blood donation like never before.

Shepeard Community Blood Center is introducing new technology through the Microsoft HoloLens.

The immersive digital experience is known as “mixed reality.”

Donors take a journey through the virtual adventure while they give blood.

Because donors can’t move their arm while giving blood, there are no controllers or buttons for the donor to press. Instead, the devices are controlled by the movement of the user’s eyes.

The Abbott software is the first-ever, consumer-focused mixed reality application completely controlled by eye tracking.

Shepeard hopes the innovative technology will help attract younger donors. In the past decade, the number of blood donors under 30 has decreased by 30%. Even though Shepeard hopes to increase participation among young donors, the real game-changer could be improved donor safety.

“The HoloLens is all about making the donation experience even better,” said Shepeard CEO Benjamin Prijatel. “Donating blood is fast and simple, but many people are uneasy about donating for the first time. The HoloLens is the perfect distraction for nervous donors – many of whom don’t even realize there is a needle in their arm until after a staff member tells them.”

Shepeard is deploying the HoloLens devices to select blood drives in October. Donors can see the schedule and book an appointment to donate at shepeardblood.org.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

