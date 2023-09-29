Augusta suspect kills himself after S.C. shoot-out with officers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man who was wanted in Augusta killed himself Friday morning after a shoot-out with authorities at an Irmo-area hotel.

It happened at an Extended Stay America Hotel off of Lake Murray Boulevard in the Columbia city limits but near Irmo.

George Curtis was supposed to go to trial Sept. 18 in Richmond County Superior Court on charges of child rape, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and two counts of child molestation.

However, he failed to show up, and the judge issued a bench warrant for him.

On Friday morning, the U.S. Marshals Service’s Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force found him at the hotel and started closing in.

Curtis opened fire on task force members. During the exchange of gunfire, two deputy U.S. marshals were wounded, according to authorities.

Both officers are stable with injuries that aren’t life-threatening.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has taken over the scene and is investigating.

TRACE THE CASE AGAINST GEORGE CURTIS:

George Curtis court calendar (WRDW/WAGT)

