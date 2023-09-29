Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta suspect kills himself after S.C. shoot-out with officers

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man who was wanted in Augusta killed himself Friday morning after a shoot-out with authorities at an Irmo-area hotel.

It happened at an Extended Stay America Hotel off of Lake Murray Boulevard in the Columbia city limits but near Irmo.

George Curtis, 78, was wanted for a felony failure to appear – bail jumping charge regarding a previous aggravated child molestation charge, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

He was supposed to go to trial Sept. 18 in Richmond County Superior Court on charges of child rape, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and two counts of child molestation.

Shattered glass and crime scene tape at the Columbia, S.C., scene of a shoot-out between...
Shattered glass and crime scene tape at the Columbia, S.C., scene of a shoot-out between officers and man wanted on molestation-related charges in Augusta.(WIS)

However, he failed to show up, and the judge issued a bench warrant for him.

On Friday morning, the U.S. Marshals Service’s Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force found him at the hotel and started closing in.

Curtis opened fire on task force members. During the exchange of gunfire, two deputy U.S. marshals were wounded, according to authorities.

MORE | 2 injured in separate Aiken County shootings; suspects unknown

Both officers are stable with injuries that aren’t life-threatening.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has taken over the scene and is investigating.

TRACE THE CASE AGAINST GEORGE CURTIS:

George Curtis court calendar
George Curtis court calendar(WRDW/WAGT)

