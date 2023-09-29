Augusta bakery and restaurant expands to Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Augusta businesses are expanding their operations to Grovetown on Gateway Center Boulevard.

Friday was the grand opening for the Lil Dutch Bakery and Janwiches Grill.

Both of the stores are connected on the inside so after you finish your meal you can grab a sweet bite to eat.

We caught up with one of the owners to learn how they came up with the concept.

“It was kind of an opportunity to be able to branch both of them out at the same time and it was already open in the middle too,” said Katie Carter, co-owner of Lil Dutch Bakery and Janwiches Grill.

They offer breakfast, specialty sandwiches, desserts, and more.

