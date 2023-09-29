Submit Photos/Videos
Atlanta spa shooter fights death penalty in Fulton County

The man accused of killing eight people at metro Atlanta spas in 2021 is expected to appear in court Friday in Fulton County.
By Jasmina Alston and Rebekka Schramm
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man accused of going on a killing spree in 2021, killing eight people at metro Atlanta spas, is expected to appear in court Friday in Fulton County for day two of a motions hearing ahead of his death penalty trial.

Robert Aaron Long has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in Fulton County, even though he’s already serving life in prison after pleading guilty in Cherokee County.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis previously announced that she is seeking the death penalty and sentencing enhancements under Georgia’s hate crimes statute.

All four of the Fulton County victims were Asian women.

In the pre-trial hearings, attorneys are arguing about evidence that the defense doesn’t want a jury to hear.

The hearing resumes Friday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

