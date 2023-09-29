1 injured in shooting on Augusta Road; unknown suspects

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was shot during a shooting incident on Augusta Road early on Friday morning, according to authorities.

Authorities confirm the shooting happened at 1187 Augusta Road, involving multiple people.

One person is injured after being shot in the leg; however there are no suspects at this time, according to authorities.

