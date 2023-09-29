Submit Photos/Videos
1 injured in shooting on Augusta Road; unknown suspects

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County Sheriff's Office(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was shot during a shooting incident on Augusta Road early on Friday morning, according to authorities.

Authorities confirm the shooting happened at 1187 Augusta Road, involving multiple people.

One person is injured after being shot in the leg; however there are no suspects at this time, according to authorities.

