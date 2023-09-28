Why ag agency could take over S.C. school lunch program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many of us have eaten a school lunch at some point in our lives – the same experience hundreds of thousands of South Carolina students now share.

Officials say 120 million meals are consumed in South Carolina schools every year.

Some major changes are being considered at the State House right now, and they could impact who oversees school nutrition services across South Carolina.

A few weeks ago, a committee of lawmakers heard from the South Carolina Department of Education, which currently oversees the school nutrition program.

The agency explained that this is complicated work – especially where federal dollars and federal requirements come in.

But the state Department of Agriculture expressed confidence it would be able to take this work on.

“You’ll get a pledge from the South Carolina agricultural team to bring its expertise, its enthusiasm, and its expectations for how the food in front of the school children of South Carolina can be the best that we can provide,” said High Weathers, state agriculture commissioner.

Weathers made the case that his department already has experience overseeing some federally funded food programs.

But he says this isn’t just about compliance.

Weathers argues putting school meals under the Department of Agriculture would ensure students have more access to locally sourced food and produce and would improve child nutrition.

He says this would also help out a key component of South Carolina’s economy – its farmers.

“There’s sort of a stigma, if you will, among farmers that doing business with the schools is such a thin margin that it’s not profitable. It’s our job to convince them,” Weathers said.

State Rep. Jermaine Johnson, D-Richland, asked: “Would the Department of Agriculture still say, ‘Well, we’ve got to think about what’s best for these kids first versus everything else, versus business, versus whatever’? Will y’all be talking about the children first versus everything else?”

Weathers answered: “That is our pledge to you.”

If South Carolina makes this change – it would become just the fifth state in the country to have its school meals program under the jurisdiction of the Agriculture Department.

This committee will have to have its recommendations sent to the General Assembly by Jan. 1.

