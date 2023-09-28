Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

What the Tech: Nationwide emergency alert planned

By Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On October 4, around 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time, almost every cellphone in the United States will get an alert.

FEMA and the FCC are testing the country’s national emergency system by sending alerts and text messages to every phone connected to a cellular tower.

The United States has two emergency alert systems. One for radio and television, and another for wireless devices, namely smartphones.

Both systems will issue test alerts on radio, television, and wireless devices.

According to FEMA, the text will be similar to ones sent to phones in 2018 that said, “Presidential alert: this is a test of the national wireless emergency alert system and no action is needed.”

MORE | What the Tech: Crisis Text Line gives teens more options

The text message was accompanied by an alert sound, similar to what you hear if your phone is set up to receive Amber Alerts.

Some phones will not receive the alert.

  • Phones that are off or in airplane mode.
  • Phones that are connected to a VPN or virtual private network.
  • Phones that have opted out of receiving government alerts.
  • Phones that are not connected to a cell site that broadcasts the alerts.

If you’re in an office or are around other people, you’ll hear an alert sound from other phones. Each phone should receive the alert only once.

Conspiracy theorists are posting all kinds of false information on Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

MORE | What the Tech: Amazon to start charging for ad-free streaming

All of which are false and unfounded.

If you don’t want to receive the alerts, turn off your phone or put it in airplane mode for about 30 minutes beginning at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time on Oct. 4.

It’s a good idea to leave the phone on to ensure you receive the alert. FEMA will later ask that anyone who didn’t receive the alert contact them in order to find out why and make any changes to ensure everyone receives an alert in the event of an actual emergency.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta crime
Woman killed in Augusta shooting on Maxwell Street
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks after being sworn in as Georgia's Governor during a...
Georgia ranks No. 1 state for business for 10th straight year
Jonathan Torell Kelly, 34.
Allendale slaying suspect becomes focus of Illinois manhunt
Kevin Kirkland
Full details released on Aiken police car theft, chase
Western Carolina State Fair
Here are the details on fairs in Augusta, Aiken and elsewhere

Latest News

A log truck overturned Wednesday morning at Hike Padgett Highway and Doug Barnard Parkway in...
Overturned truck spills logs all over the road in Augusta
The problem is it’s impossible to remember strong passwords for all of your accounts.
What the Tech: How to create a strong password
A Cobb County sergeant saved a deer with its head stuck in a fence, body camera footage shows.
VIDEO: Cobb County sergeant saves deer with head stuck in fence
South Carolina lawmakers scrutinize how state chooses judges
Augusta crime
Woman killed in Augusta shooting on Maxwell Street