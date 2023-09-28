What the Tech: Nationwide emergency alert planned

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On October 4, around 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time, almost every cellphone in the United States will get an alert.

FEMA and the FCC are testing the country’s national emergency system by sending alerts and text messages to every phone connected to a cellular tower.

The United States has two emergency alert systems. One for radio and television, and another for wireless devices, namely smartphones.

Both systems will issue test alerts on radio, television, and wireless devices.

According to FEMA, the text will be similar to ones sent to phones in 2018 that said, “Presidential alert: this is a test of the national wireless emergency alert system and no action is needed.”

The text message was accompanied by an alert sound, similar to what you hear if your phone is set up to receive Amber Alerts.

Some phones will not receive the alert.

Phones that are off or in airplane mode.

Phones that are connected to a VPN or virtual private network.

Phones that have opted out of receiving government alerts.

Phones that are not connected to a cell site that broadcasts the alerts.

If you’re in an office or are around other people, you’ll hear an alert sound from other phones. Each phone should receive the alert only once.

Conspiracy theorists are posting all kinds of false information on Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

All of which are false and unfounded.

If you don’t want to receive the alerts, turn off your phone or put it in airplane mode for about 30 minutes beginning at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time on Oct. 4.

It’s a good idea to leave the phone on to ensure you receive the alert. FEMA will later ask that anyone who didn’t receive the alert contact them in order to find out why and make any changes to ensure everyone receives an alert in the event of an actual emergency.

