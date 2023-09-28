Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

As we’ve seen in CSRA, rabies remains a widespread threat

By Taylor Martin and Steve Byerly
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This is World Rabies Day, and the impact of the virus hits close to home in the CSRA, where two counties on the Georgia side of the border are on the upper range of cases this year for the Peach State.

Columbia County has tied Banks County for No. 2 with seven cases this year, and McDuffie County is in a multi-way tie for No. 4 with five cases.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Just this week, another rabid raccoon was reported discovered in Columbia County, on Yelton Farm Road in Appling. And on Sept. 20, a rabid racoon got in a fight with a dog in McDuffie County. The dog had to be euthanized.

While any mammal can transmit rabies, the animals most commonly infected in our region are raccoons, bats, skunks, foxes, cats and dogs.

In the CSRA, raccoons are the top carriers discovered this year, followed by skunks.

Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases in animals per year; there have been 66 cases so far this year.

Georgia sees about 200 cases a year, with 138 reported so far in 2023.

MORE | It’s fall, y’all, so here’s what we can expect for foliage colors

Although it’s rare for people to die of rabies in the U.S. – thanks to a vaccine that’s available once a person is exposed – the virus kills 59,000 people a year around the world.

It’s almost always fatal once symptoms start in humans. In fact, only 29 people in the world have ever been known to survive it.

What to do

Health officials recommend taking these steps:

  • Make sure your dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies.
  • Do not let your pets roam free. They are more likely to have contact with a rabid wild animal.
  • Avoid feeding your animals outside. This draws stray and wild animals to your doorstep.
  • Teach your children not to approach wild animals and animals they don’t know.

By the numbers

Here are the county-by-county preliminary totals of rabies cases in Georgia so far this year:

  • Baldwin, 1
  • Banks, 7
  • Barrow, 1
  • Bartow, 1
  • Bibb, 1
  • Bulloch, 1
  • Burke, 2
  • Carroll, 2
  • Chatham, 2
  • Chattooga, 1
  • Cherokee, 2
  • Clarke, 2
  • Cobb, 3
  • Coffee, 1
  • Columbia, 7
  • Crawford, 1
  • Crisp, 1
  • Dekalb, 3
  • Dougherty, 6
  • Douglas, 1
  • Evans, 1
  • Floyd, 4
  • Forsyth, 1
  • Franklin, 4
  • Fulton, 2
  • Glascock, 1
  • Glynn, 3
  • Gordon, 2
  • Gwinnett, 9
  • Habersham, 3
  • Hall, 5
  • Harris, 1
  • Hart, 4
  • Henry, 3
  • Houston, 1
  • Jefferson, 1
  • Jenkins, 1
  • Lowndes, 1
  • Lumpkin, 2
  • Madison, 2
  • McDuffie, 5
  • Mitchell, 1
  • Murray, 1
  • Muscogee, 4
  • Oconee, 1
  • Paulding, 2
  • Pickens, 1
  • Pike, 2
  • Pulaski, 1
  • Rabun, 1
  • Richmond, 2
  • Rockdale, 3
  • Schley, 1
  • Tattnall, 1
  • Thomas, 1
  • Tift, 2
  • Toombs, 2
  • Troup, 1
  • Upson, 1
  • Walton, 2
  • Wayne, 1
  • Worth, 5

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kit Gunter
Aiken County deputy shoots suspect with beanbag round after rampage
Nylah Tutt
‘Her smile was everything’: Parents remember teen who died
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
I-TEAM: New details in Richmond County deputies’ scandal
Jacqueline Ballard was in her third year of teaching at Strom Thurmond High School, where her...
Strom Thurmond teacher remembered for kindness, compassion
Richmond County Board of Education
3 Richmond County schools report weapons found on campus

Latest News

Eric Clark, 56, is a retiree and a dad who has owned his own home in DeKalb County’s Ellenwood...
‘It’s painful’ | DeKalb homeowner faces eviction over fraudulent mortgage
FILE - Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA...
Bulldogs hit the road for Deep South’s oldest rivalry
Rhett Walker talks about his life and career
Edgefield County Sheriff's Office
Trenton man arrested on child pornography charges